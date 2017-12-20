Kristen Bell Shares Intimate Pregnancy Photos for Her Daughter’s Birthday

Kristen Bell is sharing some never-before-seen throwback pregnancy photos to honor her 3-year-old daughter’s birthday. In the pics from the day she gave birth to Delta, we see Bell’s bare pregnant belly when she was 47 pounds heavier.

“Three years ago today. 47lbs heavier. Getting through painful contractions with backrubs and breathing. Occasionally swinging from the IV pole to try and feel sexy and open up my hips. After 36 hours of labor I met a girl i love more than all the molecules in all the world. Happy birthday, Delta. Love, mom,” Bell wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #meshpanties.

The first photo shows Bell sitting on a stability ball while cradling her bump and smiling for the camera. The second shows her showing off her mesh pregnancy underwear to husband Dax Shepard in the hospital. Another pic shows her posing sexily on an IV pole, and in another she’s cradling her tiny newborn girl in her arms.

Aside from the birthday girl, Bell and Shepard also have an older daughter, 4-year-old Lincoln.

Last month, Bell shared on The Talk that their kids have walked in on them during sex.

“Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex,” Bell said. “That’s how they were made, it’s OK!”

She added, “We didn’t, like, continue… we sort of just went like, ‘Hey, what’s up? What do you need? What do you need?’… And then we just said, ‘Mommy and Daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple more minutes.’”

Later, Shepard clarified on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the situation wasn’t as drastic as some may think.

“Okay, they didn’t walk in while I was, like, pounding mom,” Shepard said. “We put on the TV in the living room — we’re bad parents — and then we stole away for a minute, afternoon delight, but we were just under the sheets and they walked in. It was more just explaining why we’re taking, like, a nap in the afternoon while they were loose.”

The CHiPS star said it wasn’t “full coitus inerruptus.”

“Suffice it to say, I wouldn’t have gotten out of bed at that moment. That would’ve been a strange nap I was taking,” he told Kimmel.

Shepard has opened up about his and Bell’s relationship in the past, saying it’s not as “effortless” as it may appear.

“We do couple’s therapy. We work it like a job,” he told PEOPLE. “Relationships aren’t just perfect.”

To assure that the duo gets one-to-one time with each other, Shepard, 42, shared that they have to “just commit to things.”

“If I say, ‘Hey, what are you doing Thursday?’ It’s never going to happen. But if I put something on the calendar … it works out,” said Shepard.

He added: “But you do have to take it as seriously as you take your work commitments. It has to be scheduled and you have to prioritize it or it doesn’t happen.”

The Parenthood star also recalled the most romantic thing he’s ever done for Bell, who he married in 2013.

“She was doing a movie in Alaska and I was shooting Parenthood and I couldn’t go and she was going away for a long time. But then my schedule changed and I didn’t tell her, so I got the seat next to her on the airplane and then I sweet-talked the gate representative to let me on the plane early. So when she went to sit down, I was in her seat reading a newspaper and she kept going, ‘Excuse me, sir. Excuse me, sir. I think you’re in my seat,’” he explained.

“And then she noticed those hands look familiar and then she started bawling when she saw that I was on the flight,” he said.