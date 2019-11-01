Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Matching Halloween Costumes They’re Forced to Wear by Their Kids

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don’t get to choose their Halloween costumes. The beloved Hollywood couple opened up about their family’s sweet tradition surrounding the spooky holiday, which includes their two daughters Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 6, dictating what the actors will wear.

“We go to a friend’s house in this little neighborhood in the Valley, and I think the last four years in a row we’ve been trick-or-treating there,” Shepard told PEOPLE. “The last two Halloweens in a row, Lincoln and Kristen have both gone as Elsa, and Delta and I have both gone as a pumpkin.”

“I relate to being a creature of habit, but I’m really hoping that they inject some creativity into this year’s costumes,” he joked. “I don’t know how many years I can go with the pumpkin.”

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas, Halloween! 🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄 A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 31, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

Bell seemed to also jokingly complain about the family tradition last Halloween when she posted a photo of herself dressing up as Queen Elsa, ironic costume as she voiced her sister Anna in the 2013 movie, and the upcoming sequel coming later this fall.

“[Frozen 2] (Otherwise [known] as the SECOND year in a row my daughter demanded [Elsa] to match her),” she wrote in the caption at the time.

Shepard also opened up that although they try to stay honest on all sides of life with their kids, the couple does have to resort some tricks when it comes to not letting them eat all of their Halloween candy after trick-or-treating.

“We let them go door to door and they get the candy, and then the bags sit on top of the washing machine, then they’re allowed to get one out after dinner every other night,” he revealed to the outlet. “But we’re also secretly just stealing stuff out to get rid of it. So it’s disappearing faster than it naturally would, I think.”

Prior to sharing their costumes for the spooky night, Bell also showed off the couple in their best Halloween pajamas. In a post released last week, Bell and Shepard posed in matching bat pajamas, sending fans into a frenzy on social media.

Bell returned to social media Thursday, however, to share their dog’s hilarious costume for the night. The dog’s outfit also helped her followers start to get ready for Christmas season.