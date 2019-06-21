Kobe Bryant and Wife Vanessa Are ‘Beyond Excited’ in Welcoming Baby No. 4

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa have announced that they are “beyond excited” in welcoming baby number four.

According to an Instagram post that Vanessa made, the couple have a new baby girl named Capri Kobe Bryant.

She was born on Thursday, June 20, and they are calling her “Koko” for short.

A number of people have commented on the post, wishing the Bryants “congratulations” on their new bundle of joy.

“Congrats babe!!!” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann said.

“Congrats! Blessings,” The Roots drummer — and Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon personality — Questlove wrote.

Baby Capri joins three sisters: 2-year-old Bianka Bella, 12-year-old Gianna Maria-Onore, and 15-year-old Natalia Diamante. Kobe first announce her impending arrival back on Jan 1.

Over the year, the NBA champion has made more than a few comments about raising only girls, once saying, “I think Vanessa wants a boy more than I do. I hear boys are just walking tornadoes,” according to PEOPLE.

In another interview, he shared that he occasionally gets teased by friends for only having girls.

“My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess … get in line.’ It’s pretty cool for me ’cause it’s Daddy’s little princesses,” he said.

Lastly, Kobe previously commented on coaching his daughters in basketball: “A valuable lesson that I can teach them is what it means to pursue excellence and the commitment level that comes with that.”

“At the same time, making things fun and challenging, and learning new things. But they’re having a blast,” the former L.A. Laker continued saying. “They’ve gotten extremely, extremely good over the course of the last year, and are continuing to work and get better, man. It’s been fun.”