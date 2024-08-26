King Charles 'Extremely Sad' Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Relationship

King Charles is reportedly "extremely sad" over the feud between his sons Prince Harry and Prince William, and the former's wife Meghan Markle. According to the New York Post, William's reported intolerance of mending his relationship with his brother has started show chinks in the monarch's emotional armor.

"Of course, the king is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan, but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is king, there are many more things to think about," Royal insider Robert Hardman told The Mirror. "He has tried listening. Now he just says: 'I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life.'"

According to the insider, who is also the author of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, the king is "hurt" by the rift and wishes there was a way to mend the broken bridges. According to the Post, the brothers haven't spoken in a year.

"William has always been a strong character. I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!. "He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision.

"Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it's true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues" Bond continued. "Whether he is the 'new enforcer' I am not so sure. But he is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway."

King Charles has reportedly been open to traveling to the United States to visit Harry and his family, especially to spend time with his grandchildren while he has the time. The monarch also still in the midst of his cancer battle, which is reportedly going well to this point despite a few unfortunate side effects.