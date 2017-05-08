Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Update on Son Kash’s Eyesight After Dog Attack

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 4-year-old son, Kash Biermann, was attacked by a dog two weeks ago and has since been released from the hospital after undergoing surgery. During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Sunday night, the 38-year-old gave an update on her son, sharing that things are going great.

“He’s doing awesome, thank you for asking,” the Don’t Be Tardy star told host Andy Cohen.

Cohen also asked about Kash’s vision, with Zolciak-Biermann revealing the 4-year-old is recovering well.

“He’s doing great,” she said. “He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest we can fix.”

The mom of six also offered a few details on her son’s accident, telling Cohen that Kash was bitten by a dog, although she said she’s “been advised not to [talk about it] at this point.”

Despite the attack, Zolciak-Biermann noted that her son is still a fan of animals.

“He’s an animal lover,” she said. “I could see him being a vet at some point, that’s how much he loves dogs, cats.”

The reality star also opened up about the possibility of having more children, saying, “I sometimes get that itch.”

She did note, however, that six is a good number when fellow guest Gabourey Sidibe suggested she ask her psychic about the idea.

“I do and she said if we were to have another one it’d be a boy, which I would want because my girls stress me out,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “I talk about it a lot, but I have an even number. I feel like you should have an even number.”

