Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Throwback Look-Alike Photo With Daughter Brielle

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her 19-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann are the spitting image of one another, and Zolciak-Biermann confirmed their resemblance when she shared a throwback photo of herself on social media Tuesday.

The Don’t Be Tardy star used Instagram to share a photo of her 16-year-old self next to a current photo of Brielle, and the resemblance is pretty uncanny.

“Welllll.. wow,” the mom of six wrote under the snap.

Welllll.. wow @briellebiermann ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:27pm PST

Zolciak-Biermann also posted the same photo of herself next to 15-year-old daughter Ariana and 4-year-old son Kash, and it’s clear her kids take after her — although Kash definitely got his bright red hair from his dad, Kroy Biermann.

Wow look @arianabiermann A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:14pm PST

Wow look @kashbiermann A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:10pm PST

From their style of dress, to their hair, right down to their plastic surgery (lip fillers only,) it’s clear that Brielle and her mom couldn’t be more similar. Like mother, like daughter!

