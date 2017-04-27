Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Returning to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Kim Zolciak’s son hospitalized after getting bit by a dog, has ‘very traumatic injuries.’ https://t.co/tTviJyvVzV pic.twitter.com/JqO8BvNVFY — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 23, 2017

Kim Zolciak-Biermann will be back to wine and dine with the ladies.

The reality star is returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 10, according to UsWeekly.

A source revealed that the Don’t Be Tardy star is all set to return to the Bravo series, however, there is a caveat.

“It will be in a smaller role,” the insider dished, explaining that she will not be one of the main housewives.

No information has been released about Zolciak-Biermann’s appearance on the show, including how many episodes she’ll be part of.

She first appeared on the series in 2008 and left in 2012 to pursue her own spinoff with her six children and NFL star husband Kroy Biermann.

