Kim Kardashian West Learns She Cannot Carry Any More Children

Kim Kardashian West and her family have been through some incredibly trying times this year, from Kanye West’s health scare to her Paris robbery, but now the business mogul is looking to her future.

She revealed on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she is ready to expand her family again, but it will not be an easy process. Through out the episode, Karsashian West came to terms with the fact that she will have to seek other options since it is not safe for her to carry a baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle,” Kim explained. “I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try. I want my kids to have siblings and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen.”

MORE: Kim Kardashian Undergoing Surgery to Help Have Another Child

Later in the episode she opened up to her friend Jonathan Cheban, telling him she was done trying.

“I can’t carry any more kids … it’s the worst,” she told Cheban. “It’s not going to be happy for me.. I had a full break down … I give up.”

While discussing the situation with her sisters, Kardashian West shared that she would consider surrogacy.

“After everything I went through, the surgery and it wasn’t successful and didn’t do anything,” she told her sisters. “Kanye was really nervous about the surgery … but I know he would want to have more kids. I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me.”

“Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with,” Kim continued. “I’m definitely leaning towards I want to try [surrogacy].”

While the emotional episode centered around Kardashian West’s heartbreak over the news, it ended on her finding a solution with her husband.

“After talking to Kanye … I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it’s my reality,” Kim told the cameras. “Whatever is meant to be will be.”

Related:

Watch: Kim Kardashian Details Terrifying Paris Robbery Aftermath

Kim Kardashian Reveals Plans for Baby Number Three With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Goes off on Sisters Kourtney and Khloé