Kim Kardashian Surprises New Mom Chrissy Teigen With Flower Bouquet

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second child last week, and the proud parents are receiving plenty of love from their famous friends.

One gift came from Kim Kardashian, who sent Teigen an enormous circular flower arrangement full of light-colored roses, which the mom of two shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

Teigen even used her daughter Luna, 2, to illustrate the sheer size of the arrangement, with the toddler standing next to the flowers in a pair of patterned pajamas.

“Joey Lawrence WHOA,” Teigen wrote. “@kimkardashian thank you!! Going to open a potpourri business in about one week taking orders now!”

The model also tagged celebrity florist Jeff Leatham in the shot, confirming the arrangement as his creation. Leatham is no stranger to elaborate floral displays, as he is often credited with the extravagant flowers the Kardashians often send each other and even worked on the arrangements at Khloé Kardashian’s over-the-top baby shower.

Teigen and Legend’s son, Miles Theodore Stephens, is the second child for the couple, with the infant joining big sister Luna.

In true Teigen fashion, the second-time mom has been candid about life with a new baby, using Twitter to share updates on her newborn son and revealing that her baby boy has one major edge over his big sister, Luna.

“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don’t rip to your butthole,” she wrote. “Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0.”

The model had previously replied to a fan who wondered if Miles and Luna looked alike, with Teigen responding that the two share the same nose.

“Same nose!” she wrote. “He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love.”

The Cravings author used Instagram to share the first photo of her son on May 20, posting a shot of her little boy curled up with his eyes closed.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” she wrote. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur/MTV1415