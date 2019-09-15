Kim Kardashian Reveals She ‘Got in Trouble’ With Kanye West for Letting Daughter North Wear Makeup

Kanye West is not a fan of his and Kim Kardashian‘s 6-year-old daughter North wearing makeup. Kardashian revealed that she “got in trouble” by West for allowing North to wear beauty cosmetics, and that North is no longer allowed to do so.

“I think he had it, he changed all the rules,” the 38-year-old told E! News during her KKW x WINNI makeup collaboration dinner in New York City.

“I’d let her wear — you know, she has a little red for Christmas — I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something,” she explained. “I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip.”

“So I kind of got in trouble for that,” she continued of her husband’s reaction. “So, it’s now no more makeup.”

North may not be able to play around with makeup anymore, but Kardashian said she’s “absolutely” allowed to “weigh in” on fashion choices. Kardashian had previously shared photos of North on Instagram wearing lipstick or eye shadow, and even wearing a bold red lip at their annual Christmas Eve party last year.

Last year, Kardashian shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories featuring North with a full face of makeup, including foundation, dark eye shadow, bronzer and a gray lip. She filmed North using a brush attempting to blend her look, captioning the clip “Contour Queen.” Another clip showed North modeling a red lipstick.

At the time, Kardashian attempted to fend off mom shamers, writing over the video, “Relax Mom Shamers, It’s coming off in a few mins. I just needed a bribe to get out of the door … you feel me?!?!?!”

Two months later, she showed North and her niece Dream Kardashian doing her own makeup with the newest KKW Beauty “Glam Bible” makeup kit. North’s aunt, Kylie Jenner, has also given North some lip kits, which she documented on Snapchat at the time.

Earlier this month, Kardashian was mom-shamed when she shared photos of North wearing a set of hoop earrings. In the snapshots, Kardashian and North posed in an adorable pinky promise, swearing to be “best friends for life.”

Commenters were quick to voice their opinions on the jewelry choice. “Cute but those giant hoops for a little girl ??” one Instagram user wrote. “She’s not even 11 yet.”

Another wrote, “Ok I never say anything bad regarding anyone’s kids, but, North has no business wearing hoops that big at what, 6? There gonna pull on her little holes.”

