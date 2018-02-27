Kim Kardashian’s Photo of Baby Chicago Has Twitter Cooing

Fans got their first good look at Chicago West on Monday, and they were overjoyed by the sight of the new celebrity baby.

Kim Kardashian posted a selfie with her third child across social media platforms in the mid-afternoon. The photo is fitted with a cartoon bear filter that puts big furry ears on their heads and pink tips on their noses. Despite the filter, fans still counted it as their first official sighting of Chicago West.

Many followers responded with pictures of their own babies, challenging Kardashian to a cute contest. Others replied with an avalanche of cute reaction emojis, expressing their baby fever over the growing Kardashian clan.

“u guys have the same ears,” responded one user.

“She really looks like you,” replied another.

“So beautiful. God bless her!” tweeted one user. “This Halloween, all she needs is a HALO. Congratulations, and Saint: Mama needs one more to even the score! Stay strong, L’il Man! Your sisters will be the best friends you ever have!”

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, had Chi through a gestational surrogate mother, meaning a woman was fertilized with West and Kardashian’s embryo. They chose to pursue the method because of Kardashian’s health struggle through her last pregnancy.

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy,” she wrote on her website in January. “Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own.”

“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier,” added the 37-year-old. “Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.”

In response to the first picture of Chi, many fans thought she looked different from the rest of Kardashian’s family. Some wondered if this might have something to do with the surrogacy process, but others reminded them that the biological material comes from West and Kardashian.

“A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term,” Kardashian explained on her website. “Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s. You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did.”

“People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint,” she added.