Kim Kardashian and Kourtney’s Candy Land-Themed Party Photos Revealed, and They Are the Real Deal

In honor of their daughters' birthdays, sisters and reality stars, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney went all out this weekend with a Candy Land-themed festivity that is the real deal.

The 38-year-old Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to share images of her backyard that underwent an amazingly magical transformation of the beloved Hasbro board game, featuring a slew of callbacks from colorful, winding tracks to gingerbread houses and tons of sugary treats.

"Candy Land is the theme of today for North's party," Kardashian can be heard saying in video of herself as she strolls past massive gumballs and cute little toadstools. The mom of four also posted video of a table filled with layer cakes and frosted cupcakes, captioned with the words "Happy B-Day Penelope and North" spelled out in a variety of candies.

(Photo: Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Though Kourtney's daughter's birthday is not until July, the doting mom went all out with her sister to celebrate the day in a collaborative party. While the sisters have been known to throw joint bashes in the past, this one definitely takes the cake and outdoes their previous feats.

With over-the-top decor and memories to last a long time, photos from the event show the entrance showered with balloons and massive Gummi bears. Family and friends also got to take advantage of all the delicious treats, including a Mr. Softee truck that Kardashian set up outside along the Candy Land-themed track.

With sugar on the brain, Kardashian and her sister also ensured there was a dessert table, full of colorful sweets, cakes and cupcakes that spelled out the girls' names in Pez and other candy.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian wished her daughter North, who turns 6, a happy birthday with snapshots on Twitter.

(Photo: Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

"Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

North's grandmother and Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner also reveled in the celebration, sharing a series of snapshots with her granddaughter to her own Instagram.

(Photo: Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

"Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!! What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!! Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul…I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother. I love you."

In a photo from the celebratory event, Jenner can be seen spending time with granddaughter, Chicago enjoying gourmet lollipops.

(Photo: Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian)

Kourtney, 40, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her daughter with North West and Scottie and Larsa Pippen's daughter, Sophia alongside the caption, "Baby girls!!!" Scott Disick, Penelope's father was also in attendance as was his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

North is poised to become a star in her own right in the coming years. She has already proved via social media posts that she can sing, has a strong on-camera presence, and can even work well with others. In her father, Kanye West's Sunday Service, North and Penelope now sing front and center in the children's choir.

Happy birthday to the girls!

Photo credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardashian