Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 4th Child Not Born Yet, Despite Reports

Despite reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly parents of four now, the famous couple has not yet welcomed their fourth child.

A report from E’s Daily Pop, and as reported by Entertainment Tonight, had fans thinking the baby boy had joined his older siblings North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, but Kardashian’s representative told ET that he has not yet been born.

TMZ also reported that Kardashian and West are still parents of three, not four.

Morning Texts ✨ pic.twitter.com/9elTakkTee — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

Neither Kardashian nor West have commented, but Kardashian did share a screenshot of a text from her husband in which he said they had four kids.

In the text, he wrote, “This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true.”

Kardashian and West confirmed that they were expecting their fourth child in January when Kardashian appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple reportedly used a different surrogate than the woman who carried Chicago.

“Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through,” a source told Entertainment Tonight of their decision to have another child. “Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family.”

Last week, Kardashian gushed via Instagram over her and West’s kids. The photo showed Saint sitting next to his little sister, Chicago, on a couch, getting ready to give her a sweet kiss on the cheek. Saint wore matching rose-colored shorts and shirt, while Chicago rocked an adorable white dress and baby Yeezy shoes.

“My babies are my life!!!!” Kardashian captioned the photo.

She and West met with a psychic on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the medium said that Kardashian’s fourth child will be her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., reincarnated.

Later, Kardashian admitted she was considering naming the child Robert, but that she wasn’t 100 percent sure about the decision.

“I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob. My brother,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in early April. “But then it’s kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. But I really was feeling that.”