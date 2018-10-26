Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 9-Month-Old Daughter Chicago Makes Modeling Debut

Chicago West is not even a year old, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s youngest child has already made her modeling debut in a new photo shoot for Kardashian’s beauty line.

On Friday, Kardashian shared a new photo taken by prestigious photographer David LaChapelle, showing a topless Kardashian cradling a nude Chicago on her lap.

“My heavenly baby! Showing off the new pink shadows in the Flashing Lights Collection wearing Flashy and High Key available at KKWbeauty.com,” Kardashian wrote in the caption. She also tagged LaChapelle, makeup artist Sam Visser and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

This new photo means all three of Kardashian and West’s children have modeled. In July, 5-year-old North West made her debut in a Fendi campaign and also appeared on the cover of Interview magazine in 2017. She also appeared on a Harper’s Bazaar cover with 2-year-old Saint West, notes ELLE.

Chicago was born on Jan. 15 via a surrogate. Since then, Chicago has been a frequent guest star on Kardashian’s social media. In July, she revealed on Instagram that Chicago’s middle name is Noel.

During an appearance on Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast, Kardashian said North acts like she is an only child, even though she has two younger siblings.

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” Kardashian explained, reports PEOPLE. “She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’”

Kardashian said North has a “no boys allowed” sign on her bedroom door and will not even let Saint into the room.

As for Saint, Kardashian called him the “nicest human being on the planet.”

“Today he’s like, ‘Mom, you’re my best friend’ … so I tried to get him on video, so I was like, ‘What did you say?’ And he said, ‘I love you so much, Mom.’ I was like, ‘Even better,’” she said.

While Kardashian is having a great time with her children, there have been rumors about the state of her marriage with West, especially after his recent headline-making behavior. In an interview with Alec Baldwin, Kardashian said the marriage forced her to let go of some of her independence.

“I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent,” Kardashian told Baldwin. “I’ve always been so independent, and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband with a career and kids, your independence … you have to let it go. I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian