Kim Kardashian Hits Gym While North and Saint Bond With Baby Sister

Kim Kardashian may have just welcomed her third child, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time for the gym!

The reality personality and husband Kanye West welcomed their second daughter via surrogate on Jan. 15, and Kardashian shared on social media Wednesday that she’s already back on her workout grind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Quick workout while she sleeps,” she wrote on Snapchat and Instagram Stories, sharing a snap of her feet as she stood next to some gym equipment.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the newborn is at home with her family, “bonding” with her parents and siblings North and Saint.

“The baby is at home,” the source said. “Kim, Kanye, North and Saint are enjoying every second of bonding time with the new baby.”

The insider added that Kardashian and West checked out of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, West was spotted at his Calabasas, California office, giving the peace sign to photographers as they congratulated him on the baby’s arrival.

Kardashian shared the news of her daughter’s birth in a post on her website Tuesday titled “She’s Here!”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the post read. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kardashian posted about her new status as a mom of three on social media Wednesday, sharing a snap of herself walking down the street with the caption “#momofthree.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @kimkardashian