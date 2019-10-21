Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Done’ With Children After Welcoming Son Psalm With Husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, in May, and the makeup mogul has shared that she’s officially done expanding her family.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Karadashian and West welcomed their youngest son via surrogate, and the reality star revealed that she has no plans for baby number five.

“I feel so complete. I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me,” she said. “I feel so full in the best way, but I’m done.”

Kardashian had previously opened up about wanting to stop at four kids in a 2018 interview with ELLE magazine.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she said. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

Along with Psalm, Kardashian and West are parents to son Saint, 3, and daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1. Chicago was also born via surrogate after Kardashian suffered extreme difficulties during her first two pregnancies and was told that becoming pregnant a third time could jeopardize her life.

“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out,” the KKW Beauty founder told ELLE. “But mine was stuck. That’s what women usually die from in childbirth — you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it. To get it out — it’s so disgusting — the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful.”

All four of Kardashian and West’s children have unusual names, and their mom revealed how they came up with Psalm’s name during Sunday’s episode.

“His name was going to be Ye, but Kanye didn’t like Ye because Ye doesn’t mean anything,” she revealed. “We looked up every name in the bible that had Ye in the beginning, and the only name was Yehezkel, and Kylie called at the last second and was like, ‘No!’ Psalm and Saint sound good together.”

Now, Kardashian has four children to take care of, a task she admitted on The View isn’t always easy.

“It is wild. A house of four is wild … but complete. Very balanced,” she said. “When you have to be responsible for every single soul, and mornings, I can’t even begin to tell you what getting ready in the morning is like.”

When asked about having more kids, she added, “That means absolutely no more.”

