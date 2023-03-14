Kim Basinger Makes Rare Appearance for Daughter's Strip Club Baby Shower

Kim Basinger showed support for her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, who decided to have a very unique baby shower earlier this month. Baldwin and her boyfriend, Grammy-winning musician RAC, held their baby shower at a Los Angeles strip club. Basinger, 69, appeared in many of the photos from the event.

Baldwin, 27, shared a gallery of photos from the party, which included a cake with a banner reading, "Baby's first strip club." Basinger was spotted in one photo, looking up at her laughing daughter. "Way too many of these to post but it'll have to come in parts," Baldwin captioned the post on March 7. "My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower as you can see. I wouldn't have had it any other way. I was showered... in booty."

Basinger could also be seen in a picture Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia Baldwin shared in her Instagram Story, notes PEOPLE. Rumer Willis and Sailor Brinkley Cook also attended the party. One sign at the event called it "Ireland and André's baby blowout," referring to RAC's real name, André Allen Anjos.

Baldwin and RAC have already picked out a name for their baby girl. In a January episode of the Girlboss Radio podcast, Baldwin said they picked Holland. "I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she joked. "And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together on New Year's Eve when they posted an ultrasound image to wish her fans a happy new year. About two weeks later, Baldwin shared an emotional post about how pregnancy has affected her mental health. However, she remains excited to be a mom.

"Even though all of this, none of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom," Baldwin wrote. "My career isn't going anywhere and if it is, f- it. The friends that mattered most will be there and you'll have more room for new friendships. All of this is still worth it but it's ok to admit how hard and scary it all can be. You are not alone."

Basinger, who attended the baby shower with her boyfriend Mitch Stone, is rarely seen out in public. She was last seen on the big screen in Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and The Nice Guys (2016). In 1998, she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for L.A. Confidential. She and Baldwin's father, Alec Baldwin, were married from 1993 to 2002.