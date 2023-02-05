Paris Hilton Makes First Appearance Since Welcoming Baby for Grammys Red Carpet

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, made their first red-carpet appearance as parents on Saturday night when they attended Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles. It was their first public outing since they announced they welcomed their first child together on Jan. 24. Their son was born via a surrogate and his name has not been publicly revealed.

Holton, 41, shared photos of their look on Instagram before the party. "Mom and Dad's first night out," she wrote, adding the hashtag "sliving." The Paris in Love star wore a black sequined, over-the-shoulder gown with a necklace and black heels. Reum, 41, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, wore a blue suede jacket with black pants.

On Jan. 24, Hilton shared a simple picture of her hand holding a tiny baby's hand. "You are already loved beyond words," she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Hilton's mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, told PEOPLE she was also proud to see another addition to the Hilton family. "Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents," Kathy, 63, said. "We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family."

Hilton and Reum got engaged in February 2021 and married in Los Angeles in November 2021. Their child is Hilton's first, while Reum shares a daughter with former actress Laura Bellizzi. Hilton was open about her in vitro fertilization story, telling E! News in December they were "getting the eggs all ready."

Before The Hollywood Reproter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime, Hilton told E! News she had dreamed of becoming a parent since she was a little girl. "I always loved kids, but I just never found the person that I could trust to do that with," Hilton said. "But now that I did, I just can't wait, and he's gonna be the best father and we're just gonna have the most magical life together."

Hilton recently returned to reality television. In 2021, she starred in the short-lived Netflix series Cooking With Paris, which was based on the hilarious cooking videos she made during the coronavirus pandemic. She also starred in Peacock's Paris in Love, a 13-episode series that chronicled her romance with Reum and their wedding. The series was released between November 2021 and January 2022. The two shows earned Hilton the Best Reality Return award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.