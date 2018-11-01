Khloe Kardashian Twins With True in Halloween Costume Extravaganza

Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, is celebrating her very first Halloween this year, and it’s safe to say her mom couldn’t wait to dress her baby girl up in the sweetest costumes for the holiday.

On Wednesday, Kardashian used Instagram to share two slideshows of True in a whole lot of costumes, even twinning with the six-month-old in a few shots as the pair both dressed as unicorns and tigers.

“Happy Halloween!!!! It’s our first Halloween together!!!! She’s too cute to spook!!” Kardashian wrote of her daughter, adding, “(Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol).”

Scroll through for all the adorable snaps.

Matching with mom

Kardashian and her baby girl cuddled up in matching unicorn onesies, with True happily sitting on her mom’s lap as both ladies gazed at something out of frame.

Kisses for True

The Good American designer also made sure to offer some kisses to her baby girl, who was sporting striped tights along with her white-and-pink costume.

Cousin love

True’s baby cousin Chicago also made an appearance in one shot, with the infant wearing her own unicorn headband along with a brown outfit.

All smiles

Kardashian and True also took a moment to smile for the camera and show off the difference in their ensembles, with True’s unicorn’s eyes closed while Kardashian’s were open and a mane of rainbow hair graced the back of her onesie.

The cutest panda

True not only had one adorable Halloween costume, she had two, with her mom dressing her as a panda in a cuddly fur outfit complete with a panda head with True’s little face happily emerging from just below the panda’s nose.

Just hanging

The last photo saw True casually reclining on a window ledge, her panda head peeking out around the corner as she gazed at the camera while propped next to a wall of greenery. We know Halloween isn’t over yet, but the cutest costume award may have been all wrapped up with this one.

One little pig

The next set of photos continued the animal theme, with True first posing as a tiny pink pig complete with a bow around her neck.

“Happy Halloween part 2 from Baby True,” Kardashian wrote. “(I swear she loves dressing up!)”

All cozy

For her second turn as a farm animal, True was dressed as a baby sheep, smiling happily in a textured white outfit with pink ears, a pink belly and a little pink bow at her neck.

A tiger and her cub

Kardashian twinned with her daughter again in the final snaps, with the duo dressing as tigers, Kardashian’s face painted with orange and black stripes to provide the costume’s full effect as True cuddled up in another plush onesie.

One proud mom

The last shot found the pair sharing a Lion King-esque moment as Kardashian picked her daughter up over her head and gazed at her, her long blonde hair blowing in the wind.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian