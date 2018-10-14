Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter True at ‘Cousin Cupcake’ Party

Khloé Kardashian gave a glimpse of the new generation of Kardashians bonding in an adorable new Instagram photo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sweet image of her 6-month-old daughter True hanging out with her cousins, Chicago, 9 months; Stormi, 8 months; Dream, 23 months; and Saint, 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cousins had a “Cupcake Party” and were seen enjoying some sweet treats. The photo showed little Chicago too eager to enjoy the treats to pose for the photo.

“Cousin cupcake party! Keeping Up With the Kousins,” the Good American designer wrote on the Instagram caption Friday.

All five young members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were lined up in a row on a pastel blanket with a spread of dessert in front of them. Kardashian also shared a photo of the treats on her Instagram Story, writing “best day ever,” as first reported by Us Weekly.

Her post comes just a few days since she posted a touching tribute to baby True.

“I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life,” Kardashian captioned the image. “You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE.”

The sweet photos are a good reprieve from Kardashian’s latest cryptic social media posts, where she has been sharing messages promoting strength and forgiveness after a tough situation.

“Don’t feel guilty for doing what’s best for you,” the first quote read, while the second addressed forgiveness.

“Forgive them. It’s not okay that they hurt you, tortured your soul and disturbed the peace of your mind, but you must forgive them,” it stated. “I’m not saying this because I don’t care — I’m asking you to do it because you know, at some point in your life, they meant something to you.”

The posts seem to be related to the reports the reality star postponed her move back to Cleveland, Ohio, where she was planning to accompany her partner, Tristan Thompson as NBA season begins for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Khloé has had many ups and downs lately with Tristan,” a source told E! News. “Her and Tristan are not in the best place currently. Khloé wants to work things out for the sake of True, but it has been very difficult recently. She has huge trust issues that she has not overcome, and it’s definitely caused a rift. Khloé thought things would blow over, but she still has insecurities deep down.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!