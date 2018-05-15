Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She’s Staying With Tristan Thompson: ‘Where My Heart Belongs’

Khloe Kardashian may have offered some insight as to why she’s staying with Tristan Thompson, despite the NBA player’s various alleged cheating scandals.

Kardashian had her daughter, True Thompson just over a month ago now. She gave birth less than 48 hours after her boyfriend was caught on camera kissing another woman at a club before going home with her. Many fans figured that was the end of the reality TV couple, and they were shocked as weeks went by without Khloe packing up and leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday night, she may have offered some insight into the sordid romance in a post on her Instagram Story.

“It’s all about who you look for in a crowded room,” she wrote . “That’s where your heart belongs to.”

Many perceived this as the 33-year-old’s best explanation as to why she’d forgive Thompson after the ordeal she put him through. In recent interviews, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have both refused to state whether Khloe is leaving Thompson and when she plans on bringing True back to Los Angeles.

“I think she’s not thinking of anything,” Im said on Ellen last month about the couple’s future. “I think she just wants a clear head, and just wants to be alone with her baby and figure that out.”

However, on Monday sources told PEOPLE that Khloe had made her final decision to forgive the philandering NBA player.

“Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland,” an insider said. “She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life. Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.”

“She doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” they continued. “She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom!”

The source said that Khloe had everything she could ask for in her day-to-day life in Cleveland, and said she her transition into motherhood had gone “very smoothly.”

“She has help so she can leave for shorter workouts, but otherwise she spends most of her time with the baby,” the source says. “She tries to rest a bit during the day, since she’s feeding at night. She seems very energetic and excited to get back to a new normal.”