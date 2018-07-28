Khloe Kardashian Reveals If She’s Already Planning for Baby No. 2

Khloé Kardashian loves raising her daughter, True Thompson, but do not expect her to become pregnant with a second child any time soon.

Kardashian was engaging with fans on Twitter Saturday morning and she answered one of the most common questions she has received since True’s birth: “Do you think about having another baby?”

The 34-year-old E! personality bluntly replied that she does not have any plans for another baby in the foreseeable future.

Not right now lol True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol https://t.co/TthrxOQdHr — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

“Not right now [laughing out loud]” Kardashian said. “True is only 3 months old so give me some time [laughing out loud].”

Her response was apparently relatable to many of her followers, with one pregnant fan chiming in that she has already received the same kinds of questions.

“[Praise hands emoji] to this response!” the fan wrote. “I’m 7 months pregnant and people already asking if we are having another. Can I meet my first child please?! [laughing out loud].”

People normally think I’m crazy when I answer so honestly LOL but it’s my life and this is how I feel at the very moment — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

Kardashian replied, “People normally think I’m crazy when I answer so honestly [laughing out loud], but it’s my life and this is how I feel at the very moment.”

The whole discussed transpired due to Kardashian confessing that she was hoping to give birth to a boy during her first pregnancy. This mostly was due to her connection with Mason Disick, the 8-year-old son of her sister Kourtney and Scott Disick.

“I wanted a boy so badly because Mason and I are so close,” Kardashian wrote. “I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True, and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy.”

I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

She added, “True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life.”

A new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians begins Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!.