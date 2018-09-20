Khloe Kardashian Responds to ‘Disgusting’ Racist Comments About True

Khloé Kardashian is mom to baby daughter True, and the adorable infant has made plenty of appearances on her famous family’s Instagram feeds since her birth in April.

Over the weekend, True’s aunt Kim Kardashian posted a snap of True with her infant cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster, marking the first photo of the three girls together since they were born this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim captioned the photo, “The Triplets,” and many fans immediately commented on how adorable all three babies are.

Almost immediately, people began making comments about True’s skin color, labeling her “too dark.” Others called her “ugly,” with the comments getting so bad Khloé later disabled comments on a new photo she shared of herself and True days later.

This week, she addressed the abuse of her daughter on Twitter, calling it “disgusting.”

In response to one fan offering their support, Khloé wrote, “Thank you love!! Honestly people are disgusting and they are hurting themselves. For anyone to critic a baby is obviously not well.”

Thank you love!! Honestly people are disgusting and they are hurting themselves. For anyone to critic a baby is obviously not well. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 20, 2018

The Good American designer also responded to another fan, writing that she feels “blessed to have such great support.”

Khloé added, “Some other people are truly miserable in their lives but I truly try to stay in a place of love and peace. My baby True is that for me. I’m blocking out the white noise.”

You guys are incredible and I feel so blessed to have such great support!!! Some other people are truly miserable in their lives but I truly try to stay in a place of love and peace. My baby True is that for me. I’m blocking out the white noise. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 19, 2018

Another tweet saw her restate that she’s blocking out “the noise.”

Never!!! I block out the noise! Thank you for being sweet!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 20, 2018

She also responded to a fan-drawn photo of herself and True, writing, “Hate will never ever win in my life!! I refuse!! Only love.”

Hate will never ever win in my life!! I refuse!! Only love — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 20, 2018

In addition to her daughter helping her block out negativity, Khloé admitted that True has influenced her aesthetic preferences as of late.

“I’m not sure what happened to me but I now LOVE pink!!!!!” she wrote to one fan who noted her new love of the hue. “Blame True lol.”

Awwwwwww yayyyyyyy I’m not sure what happened to me but I now LOVE pink!!!!! Blame True lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 20, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian