Khloe Kardashian Reveals New Photo of Baby True: ‘My Girl’

After welcoming daughter True in April, Khloé Kardashian has continually gifted fans with the sweetest photos of her baby girl, with a new shot arriving on Kardashian’s Instagram on Thursday.

The snap sees the infant sitting on an outdoor couch, gazing into the distance as she soaks up the sun on what looks to be a beautiful California day.

True stayed stylish in a purple, blue and yellow leopard-print outfit, with Kardashian accessorizing her baby girl with a bright yellow turban.

In her caption, the Good American designer quoted The Temptations’ “My Girl,” writing, “I’ve Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl.”

Ahead of True’s birth, Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was hit with a series of cheating allegations which Kardashian has stayed silent on in the months since.

However, a new trailer for the rest of this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians indicates that fans will finally get to see how the 34-year-old reacted to the news, which came just days before she welcomed her daughter with Thompson.

“The things I can control, I have to be able to control,” Kardashian can be heard saying in the clip, which also sees her in the hospital as she prepares to give birth.

“I hope everyone gets here in time,” she adds as sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are seen on their way to the airport to be by her side.

As for Kim, she doesn’t seem quite as calm about the whole thing, declaring, “Unfollowed, I hate him. Sorry, not sorry.”

After True was born, Khloé returned to Las Angeles but will reportedly be heading back to Cleveland soon as Thompson’s season with the Cleveland Cavaliers begins in the coming weeks.

“Vacation has already ended and Tristan has to be back in Cleveland for the new season,” a source told PEOPLE of Thompson. “He has games in October. They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters.”

“It’s not going to be easy for her,” the source added. “But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”

Over the summer, Thompson joined Khloé in Los Angeles, and the two were spotted together several times over the past few months. They also took a tropical vacation together, and PEOPLE‘s source said the two are going strong.

“Khloé and Tristan are great,” the insider said. “Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian