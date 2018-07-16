Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Lost 33 Pounds Since Birth of Baby True: ‘I’m Shocked’

Since giving birth to daughter True Thompson three months ago, Khloé Kardashian has dropped a total of 33 pounds, she revealed on her app and website Monday.

Kardashian attributed the quick weight loss to a “combination of breastfeeding and being very active.”

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week,” said Kardashian on her app.

“Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” said Kardashian. “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she doesn’t want other women to compare themselves to her postpartum journey, she said that focusing on her own workouts has been something she’s done for her own mental health.

“I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey. We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge,” she wrote.

“Staying healthy and active is something that’s very important to me. Exercise is something I’ve always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress,” she continued. “And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that’s my time, my space, something I’m doing for myself.”

The Revenge Body host has been open with her fitness journey on social media, showing off her 5-week postpartum workout on Snapchat in May.

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm,” she said on Snapchat at the time.

“It’s much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up,” she added.

Kardashian has also made it a priority to eat clean since the birth of her baby, cutting out carbs for the most part and focusing on eating more protein, fruits and veggies.

“I’m currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me,” she wrote on her app last month. “It has lots of protein, so I’m able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I’m never hungry because I’m always eating!”

