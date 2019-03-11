Khloe Kardashian Looks Ahead to ‘Bright’ Future With Daughter True in New Snapshots

Khloe Kardashian is looking ahead to a “bright” future with her daughter True in some new snapshots.

Taking to Instagram, Kardashian shared some photos of True hanging out in the sand down by the beach. “Future so bright, She gotta wear shades,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

The toddler looks adorable in a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses with a matching red top and a pink skirt.

⚡️Future so bright, She gotta wear shades ⚡️

Many of Kardashian’s followers have since commented on the post, with one gushing, “Omg she is beyond adorable.”

“I’m being honest she is a ray of beautiful bright light,” someone else wrote, “I give her a 10 out of 10.”

“She’s so cute it’s killing me. Oh id love to give her hugs and kisses.. She’s perfect .. So so happy girl,” another fan commented.

Kardashian’s new post comes after she ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson, True’s father, after he was alleged to have been cheating on her again.

This time, reports indicated that Thompson had cheated with Jordyn Woods, the now-former-best friend of Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner.

Woods has since denied having an affair with Thompson, but did confess to being at his house with friends one night. During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk series, Woods alleged that Thompson did make a move on her, but that it was not reciprocated.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she said of the evening in question.

“On the way out he did kiss me,” Woods then revealed. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

“I went home and I had talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning, told them I was there. I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions taking place,” she went on to say. “I was like ‘let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.’ [Khloe] doesn’t deserve this either. It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either.”

“I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth. I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together,” she also stated. “This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him.”

Kardashian does not believe Woods’ account of the events, however, with the reality TV star previously tweeting, “Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods] ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. [By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!”