Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Expecting a Baby Boy

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly expecting a baby boy, Us Weekly reports.

Multiple sources confirmed to the magazine that the youngest Kardashian sister is pregnant with a baby boy, her and Thompson’s first child together.

While the 33-year-old reality star has yet to confirm or deny the pregnancy rumors, she has been teasing fans on social media since the news broke by sharing throwback photos of her flat belly and hiding her stomach in real-time photos.

An insider told Us Weekly that Kardashian has kept up her healthy lifestyle during her reported pregnancy.

“She’s hungrier than ever,” the source said, noting that the mom-to-be opts for “smaller meals throughout the day” to stay on track with her diet.

The source also adds that Kardashian is still keeping up with her gym routine, but focusing on “more cardio” and “less intensive” workouts.

Her relationship with NBA player Thompson is also progressing, according to the source.

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” the insider said. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

Kardashian’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner is also reportedly pregnant, though like Kardashian, the 20-year-old also has yet to confirm or deny the reports. She seems to get as much joy in teasing her social media followers about the news as Kardashian does; in a YouTube video promoting their collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics this week, the two joke about “babies” as they tried on their products.

“We created them. It’s our baby together, we have eight!” Kardashian says, with Jenner responding, “We have so many babies, who knew?”

Both Kardashian and Jenner are reportedly due in early 2018 — Jenner is reported to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Kardashian’s sister, Kim, is also expecting her and husband Kanye West’s third child in early 2018.