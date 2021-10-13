Khloe Kardashian Reacts to People Calling Her Daughter True ‘Big’

Khloé Kardashian is doing everything she can to ensure that her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, has high self-esteem. In a recent interview with Health Magazine, Kardashian talks about how her own body-image issues have inspired her to parent Thompson. Kardashian has been open about her struggles with weight and looks and constantly being compared to her sisters.

“When it comes to food — I had so many issues. It wasn’t from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body,” Kardashian says. “So, I don’t play when it comes to True. She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big.’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that.”

Luckily, Kardashian says Thompson is “really tough,” calling her daughter’s personality “a great thing.” “If that’s who she is, I’m not trying to make her not be that way. But sometimes, I’ll notice she may bump into something. I’ll say, ‘Are you OK, Tu-Tu?’ And she’ll say yes and kind of brush it off,” Kardashian says. “I do try to always tell her that it’s OK if she cries or if something is wrong.”

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, Kardashian spoke of how being in the public eye has altered her view of herself. “Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show,” she told Andy Cohen. “I became insecure because of everyone else telling me…We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes and I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing but not to worry because I would be in the background anyway.

Kardashian shares her daughter with Celtics player Tristan Thompson. The two have been on-again-off-again since Tristan’s multiple cheating scandals. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale reunion special, Kardashian explained how Thompson won her back after publicly hurting her. The two have reportedly split since then. Still, Kardashian was planning another baby with Thompson during the show’s final season. The then-couple looked into surrogacy as an option.