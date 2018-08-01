Khloe Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video From 9 Months Pregnant Photo Shoot

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans an exclusive peek behind-the-scenes of her family’s Calvin Klein photo shoot — which took place when she was nearly nine months pregnant!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet video on Instagram of moments with sister Kendall Jenner goofing around during the shoot, including plenty of belly rubbing and laughing, set to a sweet version of “You Are My Sunshine.”

“Being in a [Calvin Klein] campaign has always been a dream but shooting one with my sisters and being almost nine months pregnant is so special to me!” she captioned the video. “I have this magical moment in time documented forever. Thank you Hrush for capturing these moments!!! I miss my tummy now [sad emoji]”

Kardashian gave birth to baby True Thompson on April 12, soon after the photo shoot shown in the video, alongside boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Since then, the new mom has been sharing on social media about her life with her little one and as well as her outlook on motherhood.

“Motherhood has changed her in a way, but Khloé has always been very maternal towards her younger sisters, so in some ways, this was just more of who she has always been,” a source told Us Weekly in July . “Motherhood has only enhanced what a truly amazing young woman Khloé is. It has definitely made her much more patient, because there is nothing like having a baby that sleeps on their own schedule to completely rearrange your life.”

The insider added that the reality personality is “definitely nesting more with Tristan and True. She is just glowing, and motherhood certainly agrees with her.”

She also appears to be quite grounded when it comes to raising her little one.

“When it comes to pregnancy and parenting, I’ve taken advice with a grain of salt,” she wrote on her website and app recently. “Everyone has their own style.”

Fans of the Kardashians will get to see more from the new mom’s journey in the upcoming season of their E! reality series.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15 premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 5.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian