Khloe Kardashian, Baby True Adorably Twin in New Mommy-Daughter Photo

Khloé Kardashian is at her best when she twins it out with baby True Thompson on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her baby sported adorable matching outfits in gray in a picture Kardashian to her Instagram account on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian captioned the photo “Mommy and baby True” along with two crescent-moon emojis, and saw Kardashian wear a silver slip-dress with a matching, long jacket and showing off her blonde locks in loose waves.

She complimented the wintry look with a nude, matte lip and bold eyes and brows.

Baby True looked super comfortable in a Dena Sweatshirt and Sons Sweatpants from MOLO. She also wore pom-pom beanie on her head and pair of adorably small Timberland boots.

Fans of the reality star showered the comments section of the photo with compliments for the mother-daughter duo.

“Khloe, has been and still is my fav dash gal. So real and true to yourself love that about you,” one fan wrote on the photo.

“You’re such a good mother and such a strong woman I watch your show since I beginning when you were guys for a little when your sisters about little and now they’re beautiful young ladies and you are wonderful mom God bless you,” another user commented.

“I’m so happy you finally got to have a baby,” a third user commented.

Kardashian may have more children to dress up in the future, as she recently took to Twitter to say she was thinking about having more than one child.

“Goodness I don’t know!” Kardashian wrote at the time. “I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her!”

“I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know,” she added. “I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

A source also recently told the outlet that Kardashian is eager to have a big family join baby True sooner rather than later.

“Having True has changed Khloé’s life,” the source said, adding she and Thompson are already thinking about having a second child, feeling that True helped them to work through their issues following Thompson’s cheating scandal.

“Though you might think having a new baby amid all this drama with Tristan would make things even harder for her, it was actually the opposite,” the source continued. “True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what.”