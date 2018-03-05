Khloe Kardashian Thanks God for Her ‘Princess’ After Gender Reveal

Despite her initial shock at the news, Khloé Kardashian couldn’t be happier to be having a baby girl.

The 33-year-old, who is 8 months pregnant with her and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first baby, revealed she was having a girl on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday.

Despite being “convinced” she was having a boy, sister Kylie Jenner totally blew Kardashian’s with the gender reveal.

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” Khloé said, adding she was “in a state of shock.”

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … and then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a bit of a shock,” she said in a confessional.

But now that she’s had time to process the news, Khloé is celebrating how close her daughter will be with cousins Stormi, born to Jenner in February, and Chicago, born to Kim Kardashian via a surrogate in January.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” Khloé tweeted Sunday evening. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

When a fan tweeted at the Good American designer with their own baby gender story, Khloé was quick to respond.

“Congratulations!” she wrote. “Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy [laugh out loud] it’s a complete scam that you feel that you’re having [laugh out loud] only God knows what he’s doing.”

But having a girl is making the naming process harder, Khloé revealed. While she had stated earlier in her pregnancy that she and Thompson would name a potential son Tristan Jr., now that they’re planning for a little girl, they have no idea where to go name-wise — except that the name will likely start with a “T” or a “K.”

“NO!!! It’s so hard!!!” she wrote to a fan wondering if she had picked a name. “Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian