See Kevin Hart’s Daughter Attend Homecoming As He Recovers From Spinal Injuries

As her father Kevin Hart continues to recover after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident earlier this month, 14-year-old Heaven Hart, the comedian’s daughter with ex-wife Torrei Hart, dolled herself up for her homecoming dance. On Sunday, Hart’s wife Eniko took to Instagram to share a photo of the teenager on the big day, Heaven wearing an emerald green dress and sparkly heels before she headed out for the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on Sep 29, 2019 at 9:44am PDT

“She said yes to the dress!” Eniko, who shares son Kenzo Kash with the actor, captioned the snap. “The shoes not so much, nonetheless we made it work and she looked beautiful.”

In similar photos shared to her Instagram Story, Eniko wrote that “getting her dressed was a success,” joking in another post showing Heaven looking away from the camera that “when she doesn’t want to cooperate I take candids.”

The big occasion for the teen drew plenty of comments from Hart’s fans, many praising Eniko’s love for Hart’s other children as well as stating their shock at how quickly Heaven is growing up.

“Shes so grown wow,” one person wrote.

“Is that Heaven??? Omggg!! When did she get so big??” asked another. “She looks beautiful!!!”

“You are sure proving what a real women is all about and are an amazing role model for the kids! Your really holding it down and getting things done while making it look easy,” another fan praised. “Bless your Hart. Blessings over you all. You got her looking right for her special day!”

“Aw I just love how you love his other children as if they were yours! Shes the daughter u never had,” one person wrote, to which Eniko replied “Yep!”

Eniko has been by her husband’s side ever since that fateful Sept. 1 crash in which he suffered three spinal fractures when his 1970’s Plymouth Barracuda, part of his extensive car collection, veered off the road and tumbled down an embankment.

Although he was able to walk away from the scene of the accident, the comedian was later transported to the hospital, where he spent 10 days and underwent surgery before being transferred to a live-in rehabilitation facility. Hart finally returned home on or around Sept. 20., where he is continuing his recovery, which is expected to include months of physical therapy. He is expected to make a full recovery.