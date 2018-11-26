Kendra Wilkinson Spent Thanksgiving With Kids and Friends in Wake of Hank Baskett Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson spent Thanksgiving with her her children and some friends this year, for the first time since her divorce from Hank Baskett.

Wilkinson posted about her holiday on Instagram, with a photo taken at her friend Jessica Hall’s house. She smiled alongside her children — 8-year-old Hank IV and 4-year-old Alijah Mary, while Hall did her best to put on a brave face with a crying youngster in her arms. This was the reality star’s first major holiday since finalizing her divorce from Baskett back in last month.

“My girl [Jessica Hall] hosted an amazing Thanksgiving. Her home was filled with laughter and love,” she wrote alongside her post. “Beyond thankful for my life, health and the people who truly believe in me. Thankful for my babies… my purpose.”

Hall is a model, radio host and blogger with her own ties to the world of reality TV. She often joined Wilkinson on her show Kendra, which ran on E! from 2009 to 2011. In addition, her younger sister, Stacie Hall, appeared in MTV’s The Hills.

Hall posted a heartfelt message to Wilkinson alongside a photo of them smiling on the couch. She tagged the picture with “#friendsgiving,” showing that Wilkinson was welcome in her house.

“[Woman-crush Wednesday] goes out to this girl who literally makes me laugh out loud and proves everyday how strong she is,” she wrote.

Wilkinson’s divorce has figured heavily in her life this year, as she and Baskett took the process on at a break-neck pace. After filing for divorce in April, they finalized the arrangement early in October, according to report by The Blast. All that is left is for a judge to approve it.

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted at the time. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

While the post seemed to suggest some bad blood, Wilkinson has praised Baskett in other statements. The two were together for nine years, and and Wilkinson left no doubt that she saw it as time well spent.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after filing for divorce. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways.”

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way,” she added. “We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy and never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”