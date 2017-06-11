Kendra Wilkinson Gets Real About Having More Kids: ‘Absolutely Not’

A post shared by Kip Zachary (@kipzachary) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Kendra Wilkinson and her husband Hank Baskett have a great relationship, and she’s not afraid to tell people just how great it is. So, could their happy home life suggest they’d be interested in having more kids? Not quite.

In an interview with E! News, Wilkinson was asked if she was interested in having another kid, to which she replied, in perfect Wilkinson fashion, “Absolutely not. The next baby I will be having is a shot of patron and that will be tonight celebrating opening night of Sex Tips.”

Sex Tips is a stage show Wilkinson created with Jai Rodriguez, formerly of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, and is described as, “Part romantic comedy, part interactive sex tip seminar, ‘Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man‘ takes audiences on a hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo and the insider tips come straight from the source: a gay man.”

Sex Tips had a record-breaking run in New York City and then followed that up with a sold-out national tour across America.

Its run at Paris Las Vegas will be an exclusive 12-week engagement.

In a previous interview, regarding her sex life with her husband, Wilkinson said, “The thing is we are fun people we don’t trap ourselves in the bedroom we are spontaneous people and we don’t take things so serious and we don’t limit ourselves to our bedroom. We like to look outside the box.”

She went on to add, “We venture off into different places like the kitchen and the Jacuzzi, and we’ve done it in the car a couple of times … Hank and I did have sex on a jet ski in Cabo. It was awesome.”

