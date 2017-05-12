Kendra Wilkinson Shares Heartbreaking Goodbye to Her Kids as She Moves to Vegas

The other day when Lil Hank and I drove out to Vegas to drop me off. Was an emotional day but everyone is excited for my new adventure… A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on May 11, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Kendra Wilkinson took to Instagram to share an emotional goodbye message about her two children.

Wilkinson is currently in Las Vegas for a role in a comedic live show, “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.” The Kendra On Top star will appear alongside Queer Eye for the Straight Guy‘s Jai Rodriguez for at 12-week run at the Paris Las Vegas hotel.

Unfortunately for Wilkinson, she has to leave her husband Hank Baskett and their two children back home while she’s making her start as a stage performer. She shared a photo from when she had to say goodbye to her son Hank Jr.

“The other day when Lil Hank and I drove out to Vegas to drop me off,” she wrote. “Was an emotional day but everyone is excited for my new adventure.”

Earlier on Thursday, Wilkinson shared another emotional post about her kids. She posted a Facetime screenshot of herself talking to her daughter Alijah with a tearjerking caption.

“Had breakfast with my baby this morning. Missin my babies here in Vegas but I’ll see them soon,” she wrote.

The former Playboy model has been throwing herself into her work as of late and has been giving fans teases of her fun, raunchy stage show.

She’s also been featured on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Star Family Edition with her mother. Reuniting with her estranged mother has been a dramatic experience for her, one that is one of the most trying experiences of her life.

“The decision to do family boot camp with my mom was the toughest decision of my life,” Wilkinson shared with E! News. “It really truly was.”

