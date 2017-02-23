Kelly Ripa’s Son Once Brought a Pretty NSFW Book to School

Kelly Ripa appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday night, and the talk show host had a bit of a bone to pick with the comedian.

In 2012, Colbert released a children’s book called I Am A Pole (And So Can You!), and promoted the book on Ripa’s show. Ripa explained that the night before, she had the book at home and her youngest son, Joaquin, who was nine at the time, asked her if he could bring it to school.

“He goes to school where the primary focus of the education is really learning how to read,” she explained of her son, who is dyslexic. “If you master so many books, you can bring in a book of your choice and the teacher will read the book out loud to the class.”

“He sends it back to me and says, ‘The teacher wouldn’t finish reading the book,’” she recalled.

The book tells the story of a pole trying to find its purpose, and one of its adventures included “interning” at a strip club. Ripa explained that Joaquin’s teacher sent the book home with a note explaining that while entertaining, the story wasn’t exactly appropriate for 9-year-olds.

Despite the snafu, the Live With Kelly host joked that she won’t be forgetting about the funny moment anytime soon.

“This is still the greatest school memory we have,” she told Colbert. “Nowadays, parents are so careful and they’re so good at parenting and I became that mom.”

