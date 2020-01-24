Kelly Ripa Reveals She Cried ‘Tears of Joy’ While Watching Throwback Videos of Her Kids With Mark Consuelos

A recent trip down memory lane left Kelly Ripa crying “tears of joy.” During an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, the talk show host and mom of three opened up about an emotional experience after her 18-year-old daughter Lola, who is currently in college, asked to “put on DVDs” of when she and brothers Joaquin, 16, and Michael, 22, were younger.

“She wanted to see, in particular, a ballet recital where she refused to dance and started yelling at me to put the camera away,” Ripa recalled, according to InStyle. “Which is truly a classic, and one of the great cinematic moments of our family — where she just stopped and she’s dressed like a little bird and she’s like, ‘Put it away!’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And she just refuses to dance,” Ripa continued. “You see the camera go down. You can hear my mom laughing hysterically. And she’s like, ‘She’s just like you were.’”

The old home videos proved to be emotional for both Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

“Mark was home and we were watching these movies together and he reached over and he grabbed my hand and he said, ‘We’ve really built a life together.’ And I got so emotional,” she recalled. “When you cry in front of your kids, it terrifies them. They’re just not sure why. They were like, ‘Why are you crying? Are you okay?’ I was like, ‘No, these are tears of joy. These aren’t tears of anger or rage.’”

“What he said was so simple but so impactful,” Seacrest chimed in. “You are lucky because your kids are so close to you — they wanted to watch themselves with you, still to this day.”

“He reached over and he just touched me with his hand on my hand and I just got very emotional,” Ripa said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to be [an old married couple], sitting on the beach, sending pictures to the kids.’”

The trip down memory lane came as Lola was home for winter break from her studies at New York University. After dropping her off, Ripa opened up about the moment during an August episode of her ABC morning talk show.

“We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],” she said. “The younger two are really close in age…So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

Currently, Ripa and her husband only have one child remaining in their home. Their oldest, son Michael, also attends NYU. Meanwhile, Joaquin, their youngest, is busy at work on the wrestling mat.