Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Unite With Their Kids for ‘Black Friday Thanksgiving’: ‘Better Late Than Never’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got the whole family together for Thanksgiving, even if that meant celebrating a day late. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram on Friday to reveal a family photo with her husband and their three children celebrating turkey day on Black Friday, as opposed to Thursday. Ripa and Consuelos are shown side-by-side with 22-year-old Michael, 18-year-old Lola and 16-year-old Joaquin.

The picture-perfect family are shown in simple-but-stylish ensembles, with the men wearing jeans and sweaters (with Joaquin in a flannel) and the women in chic dresses. Lola notably accents her blue dress with a silver necklace and a white headband.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The picture has already been liked more than 143,000 times.

Fans also filed into the photo’s comment section to shared their admiration for Ripa and Consuelos’ family.

“Can’t say enough good things about this photo. What a family,” one fan commented.

“Wow what an incredible looking family, and I enjoy following you and watching you every single day and have for years,” a second person wrote. “Enjoy your holidays together just love your family!! So beautiful!”

A third wrote, “You guys are just adorable!!!”

Yet another fan wrote, “Gorgeous. What’s most beautiful is the genuine laughter shining through the picture.”

Ripa and Consuelos often discuss their kids on social media or, in Ripa’s case, on TV. This has been especially true since Lola and Michael went off to college, as they discussed the process of getting them into college having the kids away from home. One such example of this was right after the college bribery scandal made headlines. Ripa weighed in on the situation, joking that their daughter would have asked her famous parents to pull some strings for her.

“Let me tell you something. As a parent who has gone through this process twice so far, test-taking is a nightmare,” Ripa told co-host Ryan Seacrest and the live audience. “It is so exhausting … for the student, for the parents, for everybody involved. Particularity if you are my kids’ tutor, I would think it would be exhausting for you as well. You look at this and you go, ‘If you have the money to afford a tutor, you already have an advantage.’”

She continued, “I’m so glad this scandal broke after my kids went through [the college application process] because I know my daughter would have been like, ‘Hey, can you call that man?’ The whole thing is a shame, and it’s robbing the kids the chance for them to achieve [getting in] on their own.”

Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images