Kelly Ripa Gets ‘Dragged’ Skiing With Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Michael

Kelly Ripa ended u having a blast on a recent family ski trip. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of husband Mark Consuelos and their 22-year-old son Michael while they hit the slopes. Ripa revealed in the caption of the sweet photo she was not excited about the exercise at first.

The three posed together in the ski gear, with a stunning Colorado mountain backdrop.

“Top of the world with #MC2,” she wrote, using the nickname she has for Mark and Michael, adding: “They dragged me up here.”

Mark and Michael had big smiles on their faces in the photos. The Riverdale star posted a black ski jacket, black helmet, black mittens and ski goggles while his son wore a red jacket, red goggles and black helmet.

Ripa covered her face, though she was likely also all smiles for the shot. She looked chilly, wearing a neck gaiter, with only her nose and blonde hair peeking out from her ensemble of a white jacket, matching goggles and black gloves.

Fans of Ripa and Consuelos took to the comments section to shower the family with praise on her recent winter wonderland shots.

PEOPLE reports the celebrity family has been vacationing in Telluride since Christmas. The only member of the family not in attendance is Lola, who has been traveling in Egypt with boyfriend Tarek Fahemy. The family was all together for their Christmas card, however, with Ripa telling co-host Ryan Seacrest this year was her first time actually appearing in the photos.

“I did not run this by the children, my husband… that is me trying to run into the photo to catch myself in the photo, too,” she said, proudly showing off the creative snaps, which were taken by photographer Miller Mobley.

“You guys, I don’t think you appreciate [the fact that] I’m in the Christmas card!” Ripa said. “The fact that 22 years later I finally made it into a Christmas card makes me enormously happy.”