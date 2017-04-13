Kelly Clarkson Gets Caught up in Controversy After Sharing Clip of Daughter River Eating

River’s first Nutella experience. It should have been via crepe but toast was easier 😜 #nutellagoodness #australiagoodness A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Kids wouldn’t be kids if they didn’t have a sweet treat every once in a while, and Kelly Clarkson‘s daughter River is no exception.

The singer recently shared a snap of her 2-year-old trying Nutella for the first time, a surely delicious moment, but mommy shamers quickly arrived in the comments section to try and bring Clarkson down for her choice to let her daughter try the sweet treat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Is All of Us Trying Nutella for the First Time

“Stop eating Nutella,” Cosmopolitan reports one person as writing. “It’s been confirmed to give cancer.”

“Nutella is PACKED with sugars. Don’t make your kids blow up,” another wrote. A third went so far as to say, “Giving food like this to a child is child abuse.”

While Nutella made news last year after reports claimed the hazelnut spread contained carcinogenic palm oil, manufacturer Ferraro clarified that the product is just fine to consume.

“Safety is our top priority,” they tweeted in January. “We carefully select raw materials & use production processes w/ strict quality criteria to ensure safe products.”

Plenty of people who recognize the deliciousness that is Nutella stepped in to defend Clarkson, with one person writing, “Who doesn’t love Nutella?! Ignore the crazies.”

“It’s NUTELLA for God’s sake!” added another. “MODERATION people! You’re nailing this mom thing @kellyclarkson.”

[H/T Instagram / @kellyclarkson; Getty \ Frazer Harrison/ACMA2013 / Contributor]

Related:

Kelly Clarkson Shares Throwback Photo of Her Glamour Shot and Big Curly Hair

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Grammys Date — and It’s Not Her Husband

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Had a Cancer Scare Before the 2006 Grammy Awards