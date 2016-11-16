Kelly Clarkson Considers Retirement ‘All the Time’

(Photo: Getty / Rob Kim)

Kelly Clarkson is at the pinnacle of her career, but that doesn’t mean she is immune to “mom guilt.” The singer admits that sometimes it even makes her consider retiring.

“It’s just so hard to have normalcy. I love to sing, and I love to talk to people. … It’s just all the crap that comes along with this job. … I’m never home,” the mother of two said of her high profile career in Good Housekeeping. “It’s hard when you have a family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since welcoming daughter River Rose and son Remington, her priorities have shifted a little.

Thank you @archetype_photo for the beautiful pictures once again!!! Y’all are the best! A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 23, 2016 at 9:27pm PDT

When asked if being away from her children has made her consider retirement, she said, “Oh, all the time … I have constant guilt.”

That doesn’t mean she is stepping away from her career right now, however.

“I don’t have to work; I think it’s because I have that option that I feel the guilt,” she continued. “But it’s important for my girls … to see me as a woman accomplishing all these things while nailing it as a mom. I always come back to that.”

She also has stepchildren Savannah, 15, and Seth, 10. Not only does she hope to empower her daughters, she also believes motherhood is making her stronger in her career.

Okay last pic! Promise 😉#andthentherewerefour #familyband The von Trapps ain’t got nothin’ on us ha! A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 26, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

“I’ve never felt more empowered. I feel like my 20s were spent walking on eggshells … not really expressing my opinion,” she said. “As a mom, you just don’t have time, so you get straight to the point. I go to bed every night and the list of what I’ve accomplished is astounding.”