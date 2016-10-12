Watch: Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Shake It for #DiabetesDanceDare

Singing prodigy Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose busted out their best dancing moves to raise awareness for Diabetes.

The mother and her adorable little girl both have their dancing caps on (literally) and prepare to shake it to Salt-N-Pepa’s Push It. River Rose clearly enjoys herself and can’t help but keep from giggling from the moment the camera comes on.

Clarkson shouted out the cast of The Voice and Gwen Stefani to do the #DiabetesDanceDare next, and then they queued up the music. What happened next was simply magic.

