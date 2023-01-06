Keke Palmer Says She's Found the Cure to Her Long Battle With Acne

Keke Palmer is basking in her first pregnancy. So much so that the True Jackson VP star says it's been the cure to her longstanding battle with acne. In recent years, Palmer opened up about dealing with acne in her adult life since her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis. In an Instagram video, Palmer says preparing to give birth has brought her the skin she's always dreamed of. "I know you can't see right now because I got a face full of makeup on, but let's really get into it. I want you to see that everything right here is extremely flat. What that means is — even with the discoloration that we're going to get to — there's no more of the bumps," she says. "I'm here to let y'all know I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank," she declares jokingly.

She added: "I need you know it ain't never laid flat like this. Call me Keke Wyatt 'cause I'm about to be pregnant for the rest of my life," referring to the singer, who is a mom to 11 children. "The way my baby already looking out for me??" She later showed off her makeup-free face on her Instagram Stories.

In Aug. 2022, Palmer got real about her frustration with not being able to achieve clearer skin in an Instagram post. "I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing, OK? They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, they can even implant muscles, I mean, the list goes on," she began

She continued: "But they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody's skin? All these years and all these inventions, you can't figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put it on my face? "I'm tired of it. I'm done with it. People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven't figured out that cure? I'm done."