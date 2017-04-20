Katie Holmes Rings in Daughter Suri’s 11th Birthday With 3 Cakes and Lots of Balloons

A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie 💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Suri Cruise is one year older, and mom Katie Holmes made sure to celebrate her birthday in style!

The actress used Instagram to share a few snaps of Suri’s 11th birthday celebration on Tuesday, and it looks like Suri entered her tween years in style, according to her mom’s photos.

“A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie,” Holmes captioned one shot of a table covered with three delicious-looking cakes and a “Happy Birthday” sign.

She also shared a photo of a room with several balloons floating up to the ceiling, captioning the moment with a string of balloon emojis.

Holmes also shared a few snaps from the pair’s recent beach vacation, uploading a sweet shot of herself and Suri sharing a hug with the caption, “My sweetie.”

🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #love #beach #gratitude A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

