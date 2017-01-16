Katie Holmes Enjoys Mother-Daughter Date With Suri Cruise at Lakers Game

(Photo: Twitter / @PEOPLE)

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have us seeing double!

The actress and her 10-year-old daughter spent Sunday night at the Staples Center watching the Los Angeles Lakers play the Detroit Pistons, PEOPLE reports. The duo was all smiles while enjoying their mommy-daughter date!

Holmes, 38, wore a black, sheer top with blue jeans, while Suri looked adorable in a purple, floral dress with a pink cardigan and a matching bow in her hair.

(Photo: Twitter / @DailyMailCeleb)

Holmes recently shared a throwback photo of her 17-year-old self on Instagram that shows just how identical she looks to her little girl.

In a 2014 interview with PEOPLE, the All We Had actress admitted that she has her hands full sometimes with Suri.

“My patience has grown, but between 4 and 6 p.m. I mean, wow,” she said. “Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way.”

