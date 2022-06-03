Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Sweet Gesture Son Cody Made in Honor of Late Father Frank Gifford

✖

On Tuesday, Cody Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford's son, welcomed his first child into the world, and the name he chose came from within the family. The former Today show host called into Today With Hoda & Jenna about her new role and revealed her grandson's name, Frank Michael Gifford, is in honor of her late husband, who passed away in 2015.

"I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man," she said. "But I guess he's never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is," Kathie Lee continued.

Kathie Lee's oldest child, Cody Gifford, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed their first child on Tuesday, May 31. The couple were married in September 2020 and announced they were expecting in December 2021.

Kathie Lee, 68, captioned a hospital photo of Cody, 32, and Erika with their new baby boy, Frank Michael Gifford, as she was overcome with joy. "My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!" she wrote.

Alongside a second picture of the newborn, she added, "What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty."

What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty pic.twitter.com/yDjlzDIeB9 — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) June 1, 2022

Erika shared the same images and detailed the name choice, "Frank 'Frankie' after C's pops & Michael after my uncle who passed away last year at 61 whose name also means 'gift of God' / Two strong men — gone but never forgotten."

Despite Frank's three-week prematurity, Kathie Lee told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that he and Erika were doing well after his birth. "I'm so thrilled that Erika came through so well. That baby is nursing already and getting all the [nutrients] it needs. And Cody just started to bawl like the baby he used to be when I had him," she continued.

However, Kathie Lee told the hosts that she did not want to be called grandma. "I didn't give anybody a choice of what they're going to call me. I took the matters into my own hands," she joked.

She explained that her friend has an Israeli mother who gave her an idea. "I asked her, I said what's a good word for a Jewish grandmother?" Kathie Lee said. "And she goes, 'Bubbalah. It's Bubbie.'"