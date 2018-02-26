Katherine Heigl Shows off 14-Month Post-Baby Weight Loss Journey

Katherine Heigl is speaking out about the long journey to getting her pre-pregnancy body back.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star took to Instagram to share how she bounced back to her toned figure after giving birth to her son Joshua Jr. on Dec. 20, 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the trio of photos, the starlet shows off her slimming figure in a collection of underwear and swim suits.

Though her pictures made the weight loss look easy, Katherine opened up about her struggle to get back on track, saying “it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape.”

“It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape. The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend,” Heigl wrote on the caption.

“I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas…I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders!”

The 27 Dresses star continued, saying that an upcoming beach vacation and a “new job” in April had pushed her to finally lose “the last of my baby weight.”

The Knocked Up star also credited lifestyle blogger Rach Parcell and her ‘BBG’ workout routine as another inspiration.

“I was wholly and totally inspired by Miss [Rachel Parcell] and the before and after pics she shared after taking the [BBG] challenge,’ short hand for ‘Bikini Body Guide.’”

“I had never heard of it but she looked so damn great (she had her baby just a few months before me) that I had to check it out. “I won’t lie, the workouts are real ass kickers but the progress I’ve made in only 5 short weeks has kept me motivated and inspired to keep going! “

The actress made headlines at the end of January when it was announced she would be joining the cast of Suits‘ eighth season, filling the gap left by departing series regulars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Heigl will join the Aaron Korsh-created drama as a series regular, starring opposite Gabriel Macht as Samantha Wheeler, a new talented partner that “will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy.”

Heigl joins a season eight cast that also Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Dule Hill, who was promoted this week to regular after recurring in the current seventh cycle.

“Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” Heigl told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

The role for Heigl marks her first cable series regular part after broadcast gigs on Grey’s Anatomy, and shortlived series like CBS’ Doubt and NBC’s State of Affairs.

Heigl will make her debut in the series’ upcoming eighth season. Suits will be back for the second half of season seven on March 28 on USA Network.