Pregnant Kate Upton Showcases Baby Bump for Copper Fit Event

Supermodel Kate Upton showcased her baby bump at a Copper Fit launch event Friday.

“Baby bump out and about for our [Copper Fit Pro] launch event,” Upton wrote on Twitter and Instagram Saturday. She added the hashtags “Kate loves Copper Fit” and “So does baby.”

The Copper Fit Pro team also shared a photo of Upton at the event in New York City on Instagram.

Upton, 26, and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, announced they are expecting their first baby in July. Upton showed off her baby bump for the first time publicly at the MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. later that month.

At the Copper Fit Pro event, Upton told PEOPLE that one aspect of her pregnancy has actually left Verlander, 35, disappointed.

“Justin was the most excited about weird cravings,” Upton said. “He kept being like, ‘I can’t wait for the pickle run in the middle of the night.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ But I haven’t had anything. I’m fine with all food.”

Upton did admit to not working out for a month during the pregnancy because she was “so tired” and traveling so much. But she recently got back on track.

“What I’m working toward is different. Instead of working toward being super fit, I’m strengthening my pelvic [area] and doing a lot of hip thrusts, body-weight hip thrusts and lunges and squats to help with delivery and make it easier, hopefully,” Upton told PEOPLE. “Fingers crossed.”

Upton also told Extra at the event that she and Verlander do not have a name in mind because they want to keep the baby’s gender a surprise.

“We thought of names but we’re both in denial. We’re both like, ‘That’s a good idea,’ and then just ignore the other [person],” Upton joked.

Last month, Verlander said Upton helped him battle depression during the worst part of his career, during the 2014 season.

“Who knows if I’m even here if it wasn’t for her?” Verlander told Bleacher Report Magazine. “She was instrumental in me not …like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s—.”

Verlander also said Upton was a big influence on his decision to waive his no-trade clause during the 2017 season, which allowed the Detroit Tigers to trade him to the Astros. The decision paid off, with Verlander playing an important role in leading the Astros to their first World Series championship.

“If she had been anything less than enthusiastic, I probably wouldn’t have done it,” Verlander said.

“Justin and I are a really great team together… that I could support him in any way,” Upton told Extra. “I love him, of course, [I’d] do anything.”

Photo credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Copper Fit