Kate Middleton Reveals Princess Charlotte’s Adorable Nickname

Kate Middleton often shares quick facts about her life with fans during royal meet and greets, and the Duchess of Cambridge did just that on Wednesday when she visited Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Middleton met a blogger named Laura-Anne and her son, George, with Laura-Anne sharing on her Instagram Story that the royal asked her how old George was, prompting Middleton to reveal her nickname for her middle child, Princess Charlotte.

“I said he is four and she said ‘oh he’s the same age as Lottie’ — she calls her Lottie!’” Laura-Anne said.

The blogger also shared other videos of her interaction with Middleton, saying, “I wish there was more videos because I can’t remember what she said, or I said. I’m on cloud nine. She’s my idol, I absolutely love her!”

In December, Kate took Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George, on a shopping trip to U.K. discount store The Range in Norfolk’s King’s Lynn, with PEOPLE reporting that the royal was overheard calling her daughter by another sweet nickname.

“Get up, Poppet,” the royal was heard saying to her daughter as she sat on the floor near Prince George.

During a tour stop on Thursday, Middleton joked about having a fourth child after meeting Alan Barr and his 5-month-old son, James.

“He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody,” Middleton told Barr before telling James, “You’re a very sweet little boy.”

“Baby number four?” Barr asked.

“I think William would be a little worried,” the Duchess replied, referencing her husband, Prince William.

In January, she offered an update her youngest child, Prince Louis, telling one fan that “Louis is a fast crawler.”

George, Charlotte and Louis will soon have a cousin to play with when Meghan Markle gives birth in April, but first, Middleton will reportedly throw the Duchess of Sussex a private event ahead of her baby’s arrival.

“There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host,” a source told Us Weekly. “Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that.”

Markle previously celebrated her upcoming arrival with a star-studded baby shower in New York City, though Middleton did not attend that event. That shower was hosted by Serena Williams and Markle’s best friend Genevieve Hillis, and the party was held at Williams’ Grand Penthouse at the Mark Hotel with around 20 of Markle’s closest friends. During the shower, guests including Amal Clooney and Gayle King took part in a flower-arranging lesson led by Lewis Miller and enjoyed food by Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

