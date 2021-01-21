'A Teacher' Officially Ending as Kate Mara Confirms No Season 2 Was Ever Planned

✖

The 2020 FX on Hulu series, A Teacher, isn’t going to get a second season according to the show’s star, Kate Mara. The drama, which was labeled a miniseries from the jump, debuted on Nov. 10 on the streaming service. Mara told The Wrap that there are and have never been any plans for a second season despite the popularity it garnered after its release.

Mara mentioned that she has heard from many A Teacher fans both in person and on social media asking about another installment in the series, but that upon its inception, there never was any pursuit of taking this beyond the first 10 episodes. Fans of the show know that a time jump at the end tied up the series as a whole, making it tough for the series to go beyond where it ended things. Despite this, though, Mara admits she would have liked to have been able to continue on with the story. The time-jump at the end, she said, made it near impossible for the showrunners to even consider bringing it back for another go-around.

Over the course of the 10 episodes, viewers watch as Mara, who plays an English teacher, takes a young high school student played by Nick Robinson of Love, Simon fame. The show highlights the relationship between teacher and student and the sexual nature of it as it becomes a toxic connection that ultimately haunts the student for years to come. “I wish we were doing three more seasons of it,” Mara explained. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show clocks in with a 72% approval rating.

Nonetheless, the show’s 10 episodes certainly shine a light on the dangers that come with an illegal relationship between an instructor and their student. Mara hopes that the miniseries is able to leave a lasting impression and serve as a cautionary tale. “Hopefully it opens the door to breaking stereotypes and opens the door to telling more stories from different points of view,” Mara said of the woman teacher coming onto her male student. Because of the nature of the show, Mara admitted it’s not the easiest series for audiences to take in but that it delivers an important message.

Along with Mara and Robinson, A Teacher also casts Shane Harper, Ashley Zukerman, Ciara Bravo and Cameron Moulene. Filmed in Canada, the show was created by Hannah Fidel making her directorial debut. The series can be streamed on FX on Hulu.